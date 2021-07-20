COVID-19: India surpasses 41 crore-mark, 31.79 lakh doses administered on July 20

New Delhi: India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has surpassed 41 crore-mark, with 31.79 lakh doses administered on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry, in a statement, said 15,03,713 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 1,36,257 were administered the second dose on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 12,92,52,381 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group across 37 states/UTs have received the first dose and a total 52,11,066 have received the second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore doses to the people in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in this category.

The ministry said so far, 41,52,25,632 doses have been administered in the country.