COVID-19: India scales highest peak; records 1,15,736 cases in a day

India on Wednesday recorded the highest daily spike of 1,15,736 Covid-19 cases, as many as 55,469 cases in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled to a new peak of 9,921 cases and Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reported more than 5,000 cases each.

The total Covid-19 caseload in the country is 1,28,01,785, of which 6.59% or 8,43,473 are active cases and the recovery rate is 92.11% or 1,17,92,135.

Active cases crossed the 800,000 mark in the last 24 hours and now stands at 843,473, comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections.

Reports suggest that India is now the fourth most affected country in the world in terms of active cases.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the next four weeks will be "very critical".

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 59,856 patients recovered, with the recovery rate reported to be at 92.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,66,177 on Wednesday with 630 new fatalities. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent. A total of 12,08,329 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the period, taking the total sample tests so far 25,14,39,598.