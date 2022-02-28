COVID-19: India reports 8,013 fresh cases, 16,765 recoveries & 119 deaths in last 24 hours

India's daily cases drop below 10,000. The country reports 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16,765 recoveries and 119 deaths in last 24 hours.

Active case: 1,02,601 (0.24%); Daily positivity rate: 1.11% Total recoveries: 4,23,07,686; Death toll: 5,13,843.

Total vaccination: 1,77,50,86,335.



