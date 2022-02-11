e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 58,077 fresh cases, 1,50,407 recoveries & 657 deaths in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
ANI Photo

ANI Photo

Advertisement

India reports 58,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,50,407 recoveries and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 6,97,802 (1.64%); Death toll: 5,07,177 Daily positivity rate: 3.89%.

Total vaccination: 1,71,79,51,432.

ALSO READ

India's S Jaishankar to attend fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Australia on Friday India's S Jaishankar to attend fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Australia on Friday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement