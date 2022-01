India reported 37,379 fresh COVID cases, 11,007 recoveries, and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours.

1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, Union health ministry informed on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:48 AM IST