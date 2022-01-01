COVID-19: India reports 22,775 new cases, 406 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally stands at 1,431

India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431.

Of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country also recorded 22,775 fresh COVID-19 cases and 406 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 454 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

The fresh cases raised India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,61,579, while the active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the latest data.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,81,080 with 406 new fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 22, 431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6 while the active cases were recorded above one lakh last on November 30 when 1,00,543 such infections were registered.

The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,75,312, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 145 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

The 406 new fatalities include 353 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and eight from Maharashtra.

Of the 4,81,486 Covid deaths reported so far in the country, 1,41,526 are from Maharashtra, 47,794 from Kerala, 38,335 from Karnataka, 36,776 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,764 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:39 AM IST