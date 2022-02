India reported 1,61,386 fresh COVID cases and 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 16,21,603 Total recoveries: 3,95,11,307 Daily positivity rate: 9.26%.

Total vaccination: 167.29 crore.

More to Follow.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:26 AM IST