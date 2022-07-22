COVID-19: India logs new cases above 21,000 for second straight day

India logged 21,880 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, almost the same as it did the day before—21,556, taking the total caseload to 43,847,065, the Union Health Ministry's data said.

Daily fatalities stood at 60, pushing the COVID-19 related deaths to 5,25,930, i.e., 1.20 per cent of the overall caseload.

The Health Ministry's dashboard also showed that 21,219 more people recovered from the infection, with the total number of recoveries ascending to 43,171,653. The cumulative figure of active patients are 1,49,482.

The recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent, while active patients stand at 0.34 per cent of the overall caseload.

Speaking on the vaccination front, more than 3.7 million doses were administered in the past 24 hours, taking the national vaccination coverage to more than 2.01 billion. On July 17, India crossed the historic 2 billion mark of nationwide inoculation drive.

Mumbai: BMC decides to shut all jumbo centres

The BMC has decided to shut all jumbo COVID centres as over 95 per cent of beds are lying vacant. As per data, 10,792 of 11,051 normal COVID beds are vacant, while 1,444 of 1,523 Oxygen beds are unoccupied. Moreover 99 per cent of oxygen and ventilator beds are also lying vacant.

The city has, meanwhile, witnessed 77 per cent drop in active coronavirus cases in the last 19 days.