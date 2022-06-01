COVID-19: India logs 2,745 new cases in last 24 hours, active cases rise to 18,386

Representative Image | PTI

India logged 2,745 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 407 more than yesterday after a dip for the past few days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country had reported 2,338 cases on Tuesday witnessing a further decline in the new COVID cases in the country for the third regular day.

The active cases in the country rose to 18,386 which stood at 17,883 yesterday. The active cases are 0.04 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the Ministry, 2,236 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the onset of the pandemic to 4,26,17,810. The recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with the death of six COVID patients during this period.

As many as 4,55,314 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.60 per cent, as compared to 0.64 per cent yesterday.

The weekly positivity rate is 0.63 per cent as against 0.61 per cent recorded yesterday while 85.08 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Under the nationwide Vaccination drive, 10,91,110 vaccination shots were administered in the last 24 hours while the total number of vaccines jabbed in the country so far is 1,93,57,20,807.