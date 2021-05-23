COVID-19: India 'little late to the table' in buying vaccines, says top virologist Gagandeep Kang

NEW DELHI: Has India wittingly or unwittingly got into a vaccine trap? A top virologist, Dr Gagandeep Kang, who is also a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on medical oxygen, says that by delaying the process of bulk-purchase of vaccines, the Centre may have narrowed down its options in the international market.

"Aren't we a little late to the table on this one?" said Dr Kang, whose comments came even as vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer are playing hardball with India on the indemnity clause, which protects them from Covid-related law suits.

"The rest of the world has been buying vaccines for a year, so what's the supply that is available in the market for us?" she said. Dr Kang's comments come at a time states are finding it difficult to secure orders by floating global tenders. Moderna has told Punjab in not so many words that it will negotiate with the Union government, not the states. Kang also feels the government needed to make investments in clinical development of vaccines despite the possibility of financial losses in the event a vaccine could not be fully developed, reports NDTV.