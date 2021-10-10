COVID-19: India has administered 95 crore vaccine doses, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India continues to gain steam as India completes administering 95 crore vaccine doses to eligible citizens.

While making the announcement via a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "World's largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! India completes administration of 95 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends & family to do the same!"

Meanwhile, India reported 18,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in 214 days.

India saw a single-day rise of 18,166 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,53,475, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days.

The active cases have declined to 2,30,971 and comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 41 days, it said. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.57 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 107 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,32,71,915, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94.70 crore, the health ministry said.

As many as 12,83,212 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cumulative tests to over 58.25 crores (58,25,95,693).

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

