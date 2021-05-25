COVID-19: India crosses major landmark with more than 20 crore vaccine doses administered so far

In a significant landmark, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. In the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said, 9,42,796 people received their first vaccine dose on Tuesday, and cumulatively, 1,28,74,546 have received vaccine doses across the country since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group their first dose of Covid vaccine, it said. The country has administered 20,04,94,991 vaccine doses so far, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said. The total of 20,04,94,991 includes 97,94,835 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,51,62,077 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose, 83,77,270 FLWs who have taken their second dose.