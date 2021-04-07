COVID-19: India becomes fastest vaccinating country; surpasses United States

New Delhi: India on Wednesday surpassed the United States to become the fasted Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 doses. As on day 81 of the vaccination drive, 33,37,601 doses were administered on April 6, including 3,29,514 getting the second dose.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 8.70 crore, and 8,70,77,474 persons have been inoculated till 7 AM on Wednesday. As many as 2.19 crore in the age group of over 45 to 60 have taken the first dose and 32.95 lakh the second dose.