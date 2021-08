COVID-19: India achieves milestone of administering more than 57 crore doses so far

Advertisement

India on Thursday achieved yet another milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination drive with the total vaccination crossing 57 crore mark. As per CoWin dashboard, India till 6:30 pm had administered 57,07,26,028 till date. Today, 49,91,358 have been administered doses, Maharashtra being on the top of list in administering vaccine.

Meanwhile, India reported 36,401 fresh COVID-19 cases and 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India now stands at 97.53 per cent - the highest since March last year. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 530 people succumbed to the COVID infection in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death tally in the country to 4,33,049.

The active caseload on Thursday stands at 3,64,129 - the lowest in 149 days. The active cases account for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 3,15,25,080 people have recovered from the infection so far, the health ministry informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the 24th consecutive day. Meanwhile, India has achieved the milestone of conducting a cumulative of 50 crore COVID-19 tests across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

"With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in the month of August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country till date. India has achieved the milestone of the last 10 crore tests in only 55 days. On July 21, 2021, India had tested 45 crore COVID-19 samples, which reached 50 crore mark on August 18, 2021," ICMR stated in a press release.

India on Wednesday recorded 35,178 fresh COVID-19 infections and 440 deaths due to COVID.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:50 PM IST