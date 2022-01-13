COVID-19 in West Bengal: TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick to start ‘Doctor on Wheels’ service in Barrackpore

Kolkata: Taking hint from TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Doctor on Wheels’, now Barrackpore TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick will also start the same service.

“We will conduct an RT-PCR test in my wards and those who will test positive will be sent to safe homes and those who will be tested negative will be allowed to stay back at their home. We are also taking strict measures so that everyone maintains pandemic protocols,” said Bhowmick.

It can be noted that more curbs on local markets in Barrackpore have also been imposed so that the chain of the affected people can be broken.

Bhowmick also claimed that the ‘Diamond Harbor Model’, an initiative taken by Abhishek Banerjee will show a ‘new path’ to the country.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 12, Banerjee conducted Covid test on over 50,000 people in South 24 Parganas.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote, “Delighted to share that we have been able to pay appropriate tributes to Swamiji by conducting MORE THAN 50 THOUSAND #COVID19 TESTS in Diamond Harbour PC, in a SINGLE DAY. Additionally, in 7 days the positivity rate is the LOWEST among all LS constituencies in Bengal.”

Following the initiative, TMC leaders and ministers claimed that the Diamond Harbour Model will show the way to the country to beat the pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:39 PM IST