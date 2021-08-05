COVID-19 in West Bengal: Schools likely to reopen after Durga Puja

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to reopen schools after Durga Puja vacation after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing a press conference., the Chief Minister said that after taking stock of the situation, the schools are likely to be opened for alternative days.

According to sources of West Bengal state secretariat, the schools will be opened with 50 per cent students each day.

Notably, in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, physical classes in schools have started from August 2. The Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh governments are making all necessary efforts for the safe reopening of schools from August 16.

Welcoming the decision several educationists said that it is a good decision by the West Bengal government and also that necessary protocols should be assured before opening schools.

The West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya sarcastically said that if cinema halls and multiplexes can open then it is really good that the schools will be opened as it will help the students interact with their friends.