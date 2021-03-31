COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt allows one-day vaccination leave for govt and private sector employees

Lucknow: In a significant move to speed up vaccination drive, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allowed one day vaccination leave to all government / private sector employees to take Covid-19 vaccine, which has opened for all above 45 years of age from Wednesday.
The Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary R.K. Tewai to ensure that the private sector also followed the provision for one-day leave for vaccination to its all employees.
After reviewing a high-level meeting on late Tuesday, the Chief Minister said issued directive to speed up the vaccination drive from Wednesday to ensure that all persons above 45 years of age are vaccinated within two weeks time.
A decision to allow one-day leave for government and private sector employees was taken after reports of many missing the jab due to leave-related issue.
The Chief Minister directed all department heads to grant one-day leave to their employees on the day of their vaccination. “Similar arrangements should also be made for the employees in the private sector also,” declared Yogi Adityanath, directing the Chief Secretary to issue a GO in this regard.
With vaccination tool at its disposal, the state government is working on strictly enforcing guidelines, contact tracing, vaccination and an increasing number of tests to deal with the second surge of the coronavirus.
With a population of nearly 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh has a long way to go to cover the entire population or at least 30 per cent of it to develop ‘herd community’ to fight against the second surge of coronavirus which has already hit the state.
The state is targeting to achieve 10 million vaccinations by April end. About 56 lakh people, including 12 lakh second dose, have so far been vaccinated across state. The state health department expects that the one-day leave decision will certainly boost the vaccination drive.