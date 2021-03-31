COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt allows one-day vaccination leave for govt and private sector employees

Lucknow: In a significant move to speed up vaccination drive, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allowed one day vaccination leave to all government / private sector employees to take Covid-19 vaccine, which has opened for all above 45 years of age from Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary R.K. Tewai to ensure that the private sector also followed the provision for one-day leave for vaccination to its all employees.

After reviewing a high-level meeting on late Tuesday, the Chief Minister said issued directive to speed up the vaccination drive from Wednesday to ensure that all persons above 45 years of age are vaccinated within two weeks time.