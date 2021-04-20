COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: With 163 deaths, fatality count crosses 10,000-mark

Lucknow: With 163 new deaths, the fatality count crossed the grim landmark of 10,000 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, while active cases continued to surge with 29,754 people testing positive in the last 24 hours across the state.

Tuesday’s figure was close to the highest single-day death toll of 167 on Monday and biggest one-day spike of 30,596 active cases recorded on Sunday. With this, the total number of active cases rose to 2,23,544 during the current second wave of coronavirus in the state.

Startled by the crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a 60-hour-long weekend lockdown, beginning 8 pm on Fridays and ending 7 pm on Mondays. In addition, it has also extended the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.