COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Two doctors arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injections in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have arrested four persons, including two doctors, who were allegedly involved in black marketing of life-saving Remdevisir injections.

The police have recovered 34 vials of Remdevisir and Rs 4,69,000 cash from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Dr Samrat Pandey, Dr Athar, Vipin Kumar and Tehzeeb-ul-Hasan.

The deputy commissioner of police Devesh Pandey said that they had received a tip off a few doctors and agents were black marketing Remdevisir injections near Era Hospital and Medical College and selling it on a higher price to relatives of coronavirus positive patients.

A team of Thakurganj Police were keeping a watch on them. On Thursday late evening, police caught them red-handed when they were negotiating a deal for the life-saving injection with a buyer at Era Hospital Medical College, which is the largest private Covid Hospital in the state capital Lucknow.

The SHO Thakurganj Police Station Sunil Dubey said that they used to sell Remdevisir injections for anything between Rs 20,000 to 30,000 depending upon the urgency and pocket of the prospective buyer. The life-saving injection is in short supply in Lucknow and is being sold in black market.

The gang was led by Dr Samrat Pandey and Dr Athar. Both had recruited Vipin Kumar and Tehzeeb-ul-Hasan as their agents. The agent will roam around Era Hospital and negotiate the deal for the injections on commission basis.

During interrogation, the arrested doctors and agents told the police that they used to get supply of Remdevisir injections through a Kanpur-based middleman. They admitted selling as many as 50 injections to the needy patients.

A case has been registered against them and the police was mulling over slapping NSA against the four arrested persons as directed by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The police are also probing their links in Lucknow and Kanpur and suspecting involvement of medical staff of Era Hospital also.

Earlier, the UP Special Task Force and Army Intelligence had arrested three persons in Kanpur and had recovered 265 vials of Remdevisir injections.