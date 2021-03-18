COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: State government releases new guidelines, speeds up testing

In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh government has released a set of guidelines. Chief secretary RK Tiwari has directed all the district magistrates to ensure testing of people who are coming from high caseload areas/states.
As per the issued directive, people arriving from high caseload states shall have to undergo rapid antigen tests to know the presence of Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 reported Hindustan Times. RT-PCR and other tests have also been made mandatory for people arriving at various railway stations in Uttar Pradesh from states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab.
It also directed the authorities to conduct aggressive contact tracing of railway co-passengers of people who are found positive with Covid-19. In fact, the district administrators have been asked to put all the passengers who arrived in that particular train under surveillance.
The stations where long-distance trains make a halt should have 24-hour testing facilities.
In it's system, the government has also prepared a region wise calendar of areas where people have returned in large numbers. The chief secretary said that these calendars have already been given to chief medical officers. While, the frontline workers have been asked to survey those areas and submit a report to medical officers.
The police have also announced strict measures for areas which have been declared as containment zones. In state capital Lucknow, the number of containment zones have reached 84 and will be placed under barricading, announced police commissioner DK Thakur.
Ashutosh Dwiwedi, Additional DCP, appealed to the public to comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks, maintain social distancing.
As on March 17, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached at 8,751.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)