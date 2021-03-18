COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: State government releases new guidelines, speeds up testing

In a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh government has released a set of guidelines. Chief secretary RK Tiwari has directed all the district magistrates to ensure testing of people who are coming from high caseload areas/states.

As per the issued directive, people arriving from high caseload states shall have to undergo rapid antigen tests to know the presence of Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 reported Hindustan Times. RT-PCR and other tests have also been made mandatory for people arriving at various railway stations in Uttar Pradesh from states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab.

It also directed the authorities to conduct aggressive contact tracing of railway co-passengers of people who are found positive with Covid-19. In fact, the district administrators have been asked to put all the passengers who arrived in that particular train under surveillance.

The stations where long-distance trains make a halt should have 24-hour testing facilities.