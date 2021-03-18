COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Panic after TTE of Pushpak Express tests positive

Lucknow: It was panic stations after a TTE of Lucknow-Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express train tested positive. In a tizzy, the Railway administration has sent records of passengers who travelled in the train to the State government for contact tracing. TTE Deepak Mishra had boarded the Pushpak Express from Lucknow on March 15. After checking the tickets of passengers, he had de-boarded at Bhopal where his duties ended.

He was again on duty on March 16 from Bhopal to Lucknow on the return Pushpak Express. He complained of fever and symptoms akin to Covid-19 on reaching Lucknow Junction on March 17. He was immediately sent to the Railway Hospital at Badshahnagar where he got tested along with his wife. Both tested positive. They were sent home for self-quarantine for 15 days and are under the watch of a medical team.