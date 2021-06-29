COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: No Delta Plus variant cases so far; state govt sets up three centres for genome sequencing

Lucknow: Amidst decreasing number of covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, not a single patient with delta plus variant infection has been found so far. The state government had sent five hundred odd samples of COVID-19 patients to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGGB) for the test. According to officials in the state government, none of these samples had a Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the UP government has set up three centres for genome sequencing in the state. These centres are at Benarus Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi, Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and King George Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow where IGGB, Delhi will help in genome study of virus. The officials said that genome study would help in the cure and protection from the delta plus variant.

While presiding a meeting of team 9 of senior officials on COVID-19 control, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that of all the samples from UP tested so far more than 80 per cent had delta variant only, which was prevalent during the second wave of pandemic. He, however, said that in most of the states across the country patients infected with delta plus variant have been found but no such case is there in UP. The chief minister said that this particular variant is dangerous and needs to be dealt with seriously.

The officials present in the meeting informed that the situation is improving in UP every day. In the last 24 hours, only 174 new cases were found and 2.37 lakh tests were conducted during this period. The positivity rate in UP is now only 0.1 per cent while recovery is 98.5 per cent. At present, there are only 2946 active COVID-19 cases in UP and so far 3.10 crore people have been vaccinated. Of this, 44 lakh people have taken both jabs. To meet the requirement of clinical oxygen in UP, 121 new production units have been set up.