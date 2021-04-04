COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: DG Health, hospital director test positive after taking second dose of vaccine

Lucknow: The Director General Health Dr D.S. Negi and Director Medanta Hospital Lucknow Dr Rakesh Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus after both taking second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Negi had taken the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and second on February 15. But despite that he tested positive on Sunday. Same was the case with Dr Rakesh Kapoor, former SGPGI Director and now Director Medanta Hospital Lucknow.

Two more physicians, Child Development Project Officer Dr Kamini Srivastava and Dr Sanjeev Khatwani of Lok Bandhu hospital, also tested positive after taking both doses of coronavirus vaccines. They all have been home quarantined.