COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: DG Health, hospital director test positive after taking second dose of vaccine

Lucknow: The Director General Health Dr D.S. Negi and Director Medanta Hospital Lucknow Dr Rakesh Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus after both taking second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr Negi had taken the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and second on February 15. But despite that he tested positive on Sunday. Same was the case with Dr Rakesh Kapoor, former SGPGI Director and now Director Medanta Hospital Lucknow.
Two more physicians, Child Development Project Officer Dr Kamini Srivastava and Dr Sanjeev Khatwani of Lok Bandhu hospital, also tested positive after taking both doses of coronavirus vaccines. They all have been home quarantined.
High mobility, complacency and Holi revelry are taking its toll in Uttar Pradesh during the second surge of coronavirus. With 31 deaths, highest since October last, a record 4164 active cases were reported across the state.
Lucknow continued to top the list with a record 1129 cases followed by Prime Minister parliamentary constituency Varanasi with 453 positive cases.
State health department officials claimed that sudden spurt in active cases was due to an increase in number of testing. A record 1.77 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives to focus on tracing, testing and vaccination.
