COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of third phase of vaccination, govt places order of 1 crore vaccines

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has placed an order of 1 crore vaccines -- 50 lakhs each -- from the makers of Covashield and Covaxin in addition to vaccines to be supplied by the Centre for the success of the third phase of vaccination drive, beginning May 1.

The state government has also set-up a committee under the state Finance Minister and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna to make a concrete plan for the success of the crucial third phase of vaccination drive. The government has already announced vaccination free for people above 18 years of age.

The Chief Minister has directed the state health department to ensure minimum wastage of life-saving vaccines. Uttar Pradesh had recorded the highest 5 to 6 percent wastage of vaccines in the country during the first and second vaccination drive.

To avoid heavy rush, prior registration on Cowin portal has been made mandatory for people in the 18-45 years of age group. No registration will be allowed at the vaccination centres. However, the registration facility at the centre will continue to be available for the above 45 years category.

State health department officials claimed that the third phase of vaccination drive will be the most crucial in breaking the chain of second wave of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the vaccination drive is running at snail’s pace in the state and yet to touch the 10 million mark.