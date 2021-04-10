COVID-19 in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath's hometown Gorakhpur placed under night curfew after spurt in cases

Lucknow: Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogia Aditayanath, has become another district in Uttar Pradesh to be placed under night curfew from Saturday. The night curfew will be imposed from April 11 to 18 between 9 pm and 6 am.

Earlier, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Noida and Ghaziabad were placed under night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. Night curfew will also be imposed in Bareilly and Saharanpur from Saturday night.

Significantly, the decision to place Gorakhpur under night curfew was taken when the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in his hometown to reveiw the situation arising out of the second wave of coronavirus.