COVID-19 in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath's hometown Gorakhpur placed under night curfew after spurt in cases

Lucknow: Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogia Aditayanath, has become another district in Uttar Pradesh to be placed under night curfew from Saturday. The night curfew will be imposed from April 11 to 18 between 9 pm and 6 am.
Earlier, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Noida and Ghaziabad were placed under night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. Night curfew will also be imposed in Bareilly and Saharanpur from Saturday night.
Significantly, the decision to place Gorakhpur under night curfew was taken when the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in his hometown to reveiw the situation arising out of the second wave of coronavirus.
As many as 422 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours from the district. However, no death was reported from Gorakhpur. It was after the numer doubled in the last 48, night curfew was imposed from Saturday in the district.
In the last 24 hours, a record 12787 active cases and 48 deaths were reported from different parts of the state. The state capital Lucknow remained on the top with 4059 positive cases and 23 deaths.
