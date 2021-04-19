COVID-19 in UP: Allahabad HC orders complete lockdown in five cities; Yogi govt refuses to comply

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the state government to impose lockdown in five worst-affected cities – Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj -- from Monday at 10 pm till April 26.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government has refused to follow the court directions saying that “the government will not impose complete lockdown in any city as of now.”

The Additional Chief Secretary Information admitted that the number of active cases has indeed gone up and it was important to take tough measures. But while saving lives was important, it was vital to safeguard their livelihood also, he pointed out.

“There was no need to impose a complete lockdown in any city when people are themselves enforcing the same,” stated the state government spokesperson.

In its order on Monday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Siddharth Varma had said that during the lockdown even milk and bread should not be allowed to sell after 11 am.