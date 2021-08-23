COVID-19 in Tripura: Schools for class 6 to class 12 to re-open from August 25, govt issues SOPs

Schools for classes 6 to classes 12 will reoepen in Tripura from August 25 in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The State School Education Department issued a notification announcing the reopening of schools which had been shut down in the wake of pandemic.

In the notification, the government said, all schools functioning in single shift if adequate rooms are not available, may be converted to double shift with half students in each shift in all classes.

In any case HMs should ensure that alternate seats are kept unoccupied.

Morning shift will work from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM while afternoon shift will work from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

All schools functioning in double shifts will make a roster for students with half students in each class attending school daily with alternate seats free with 100% teacher attendance.

Since classes are suspended for 1 to 5, the teachers in those classes shall be deployed in class 6 to 8 for Catch up campaign of Nutun Disha.

Tripura Colleges and Hostels will reopen as the state is seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination numbers. The entire plan of reopening Tripura Colleges and Hostels was submitted to the Higher Education Department today.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:42 PM IST