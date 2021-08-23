COVID-19 in Telangana: Schools, anganwadi centres and other educational institutions to re-open from September 1

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced that all schools, anganwadi centres and other educational institutions to re-open from September 1 in the state.

Schools have been shut since mid-March and classes were held online.

Schools will reopen amid strict COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing among others.

The state had earlier decided to reopen schools from July 1, however, the same was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,55,343, while the toll rose to 3,861 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Karimnagar (32) and Nalgonda (25) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 427 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,45,174.

The number of active cases was 6,308, the bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

