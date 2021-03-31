COVID-19 in Punjab: Test, Track, Treat' till positivity rate comes down below 5%, says Union Health Ministry and NITI Aayog

On the testing grounds, it was discussed to effectively implement 'Test, Track and Treat' till the positivity rate comes down below 5%. It said to increase testing in all districts with a minimum of 70% RT-PCR tests and use of Rapid Antigen Tests as screening tests in densely populated places.

Regarding the vaccination drive, it said to prioritise eligible age groups in districts reporting higher cases. To optimise the usage, it said to transfer unused vaccine doses from one district to another. It warned of not sedimenting vaccine at any level of cold storage.

While for containment and survelliance in the state and union territory, it was told to refocus on effective house to house surveliance to identify active cases with focus on testing, tracing and treatment policy.

Covid-19 claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734.

The number of active cases rose from 23,731 on Tuesday to 23,832 on Wednesday, a medical bulletin issued by the Punjab government said.