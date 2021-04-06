COVID-19 in Mumbai: Traders, shopkeepers hit roads in Borivli to protest against mini lockdown

Hundreds of shopkeepers, hawkers and small time traders have hit the streets on Tuesday afternoon to protest the state government's decision of imposing a mini lockdown, to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Most of the protestors were either shopowners or employee of barber shops, novelty shops and other similar category stores, that the government hasn't identified under essential categories.

The protesting traders represented 'Borivli East Traders Association' - an independent outfit of traders.

The protestors formed a human chain alongside the station road at Borivli and held placards in their hands, with more than two hundred traders joining the protest, the chain became one kilometre long.

The traders said that their demand is that the government should roll back the lockdown at the earliest, as since the last one year they have been facing severe financial crisis and now that they were on the verge of recovery, the state government has imposed another lockdown.

"Imposing a lockdown is not a solution, we all know that the virus is going to stay and we have to live with it anyway," said Deepak Patel a businessman.

"Instead of shutting everything, the state government should concentrate on getting more people vaccinated, thats the only way out," Patel said.

"Many of us had to mortgage our personal belongings to pay the rent of our shops, we have been suffering a lot since last one year and now we cannot afford another lockdown," said Himesh Naik, owner of a novelty store in Borivli market.