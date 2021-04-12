COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: MBMC appoints nodal officer to deal with surge in cases in twin city

Alarmed by the huge surge in the number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to various hospitals which has led to shortage of medical necessities, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief- Dilip Dhole appointed assistant municipal commissioner- Sachin Bachhav as nodal officer to ensure uninterrupted supply, proper storage and distribution of medical oxygen gas and Remdesivir injections.

The step was taken to avoid inconvenience and disruption in treatment. Apart from streamlining supply of essentials and keeping a tab on audit of bills issued by private hospitals to patients towards Covid-19 treatment, the nodal officer has been tasked to coordinate with district-level government agencies engaged in the battle to contain the pandemic. Meanwhile, the MBMC reported 337 fresh detection's in the past 24 hours, however, 359 patients recovered from the deadly infection in the corresponding period.