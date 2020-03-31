COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Uddhav and legislators take 60% pay cut amid coronavirus lockdown

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, Maharashtra government has announced a 60% cut in the salaries of CM Uddhav Thackeray and other legislators, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Additionally, it has also been announced that the state government employees will 50%-75% salary for the month of March.
More details awaited.
