COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Aurangabad from March 30 till April 8

Owing to a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra, the Aurangabad district administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the district to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.
As per the order, the lockdown will come into effect on March 30, a day after Holi, and will continue till April 8.
As per India Today report, only essential services will be allowed during this period, officials said.
After recording over 1,700 new Covid-19 cases for the past few days, the administration has decided to impose a lockdown.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government decided to extend covid related restrictions in the state till April 15.
Apart from this, a statewide night curfew will be coming into effect in the state from midnight today. During the night curfew, announced on Friday, all malls, gardens, beaches, cinema halls etc. will remain closed between 8pm and 7am.
Public gatherings also of all kinds have been banned in the state from midnight today. Those found violating these norms will be slapped with penalties of Rs 1,000 per head, the state government said.
Meawhile, today around 35,000 cases were recorded in the state while the capital city breached the 6,000 mark which is the highest count since pandemic.
