COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Aurangabad from March 30 till April 8

Owing to a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra, the Aurangabad district administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the district to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

As per the order, the lockdown will come into effect on March 30, a day after Holi, and will continue till April 8.

As per India Today report, only essential services will be allowed during this period, officials said.

After recording over 1,700 new Covid-19 cases for the past few days, the administration has decided to impose a lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government decided to extend covid related restrictions in the state till April 15.