COVID-19 in Kolkata: KMC to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 at their schools

Kolkata: Soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked to take stringent measures to curb the increasing number of Covid patients in the state, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim along with Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and health officials on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting to decide upon the containment zones and vaccination of the children between age 15 to 18.

Addressing a press conference, Hakim said that 16 state government schools will be utilized for vaccination of school students.

“KMC will take responsibility for vaccinating state government school students and will provide them Covaxin. In 16 Boroughs 16 schools will be vaccinated first. Then again the number of schools will be increased. The schools should build the infrastructure. The private schools can keep doctors but in government schools we will take doctors,” said Hakim.

Urging people who are returning from other countries should stay for eight days of isolation even if their reports are negative, Hakim mentioned that children can avail Covaxin from other centers giving this vaccination.

Urging everyone to wear masks, Hakim claimed that Covid-19 will never go and will stay like the flu.

“The new Omicron variant is contagious just like flu. People should not panic but should maintain all the protocols. Just like flu, covid will stay with people and those who are slightly aware will not be affected,” mentioned Hakim.

The KMC mayor also said that after the children's vaccination, KMC will also start giving booster doses for the senior citizens.

At a time when scientists and doctors are asking people not to go to crowded places, it was seen that during Christmas people in large numbers gathered in the Park Street area.

In order to curb the gathering, Hakim said that the decoration in Park Street areas will be kept intact than its usual time so that people can avoid gathering and visit that area.

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for demanding postponement of Howrah Municipal Corporation polls due to the sudden increase in Covid cases, Hakim said that the saffron camp is aware of their ‘failure’ for which they are demanding cancellation of HMC polls scheduled on January 22.

However, Majumdar claimed that the State Election Commission should reconsider the date for the upcoming polls to four municipal corporations on January 22 next year given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and a threat of a possible third wave.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:34 PM IST