COVID-19 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan sends SOS to PM Modi for oxygen as situation turns grim

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent as SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate supply of liquid oxygen as the state is witnessing a steep climb in the daily cases in the second wave of Covid.

Kerala recorded the highest ever daily number of nearly 42,000, fast approaching the 50,000-mark, which will put the state’s health infrastructure beyond the reach of patients.

Vijayan told Modi that right now there is no shortage of oxygen, but the way the infection is spreading in the state, things would soon go out of hand.

He has sought 1,000 metric tonnes of imported liquid oxygen to meet the emergency, out of which 500 tonnes are required immediately.

The state is also facing pressure on the availability of ICU beds. All the government hospitals together have a total of 2,857 ICU beds, out of which roughly about a thousand are occupied by Covid patients.