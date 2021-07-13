COVID-19 in Karnataka: Local administration bans entry to Nandi Hills during weekends

Bengaluru: Minutes after a warning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi against crowding at tourist places, the local administration Tuesday banned entry to Nandi Hills, the popular weekend destination for many Bengalurians, during weekends.

Last weekend, pictures of crowding at Nandi Hills had gone viral. Many did not have masks and there was no social distancing. Now the Chikkaballapura district administration has temporarily banned entry to Nandi Hills starting Friday 6 pm to Monday 6am. The prohibitory order comes even as the state government lifted the weekend curfews which have been in place since the second wave began.

Located around 60 km north of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is a favourite tourist destination, especially to view sunrise and sunset. The place is also known for its Tipu's Drop where people sentenced to death in Tipu Sultan's reign were pushed to death.