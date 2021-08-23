COVID-19 in Karnataka: High schools, pre-university colleges reopen after nearly 18 months

Bengaluru: There was a high turnout of students as 16,550 high schools and 5492 pre-university colleges across Karnataka resumed opened their doors to physical classes Monday, 18 months after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accompanied by Education Minister BC Nagesh and Minister for Higher Education and IT, BT Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, visited a state-run school and pre-university college in Malleswaram here and interacted with the students, welcoming them back to campus. The CM asked all ministers to visit schools in their districts to encourage students to attend physical classes.

The Karnataka government had issued a circular on August 16 permitting physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 in schools, along with pre-university (PU) colleges. The government also had issued standard operating protocols to be followed.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:00 PM IST