COVID-19 in Karnataka: Government issues guidelines to restrict large public gatherings at weddings, other events

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that guidelines have already been issued to restrict large public gatherings at marriage and other functions, although no restrictions on inter-state travel have been placed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instructions are passed to hotels and marriage halls to take necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties because more people gather at that time. As there is a spike in the cases in neighbouring states, we have taken all the steps to restrain it from spreading here," Sudhakar said while speaking to the media here.