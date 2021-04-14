COVID-19 in Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa calls for an all-party meeting to take stock of surge in cases

Bengaluru: On a day when Karnataka recorded the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called for an all-party meeting to take stock of the surge in cases and means to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.

The government plans to invite former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, Congress state unit president DK Shivakumar and leaders of other political parties.

On Wednesday, Karnataka recorded 11,265 new Covid cases – the highest this year – with Bengaluru contributing a whopping 8155. There were 38 Covid-related deaths, 23 of them from Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, the CM ruled out imposing another lockdown as the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of health experts was against such a move.