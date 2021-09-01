COVID-19 in Karnataka: 32 college students test positive in Kolar, all of them Kerala returnees

Amid fear of third wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that a total of 32 students have tested positive for coronavirus in a college in the Kolar Gold Field and all of them were Kerala returnees.

While speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapura, he said, "I will visit the college and take action against the college management. Covid-19 has been brought under control, from 700 to 800 cases per day from 50,000 cases per day. The government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic."

K Sudhakar while commenting on the reopening of schools said schools cannot be kept shut permanently and have to be reopened because children were lagging behind in their studies.

He added that the government has the dual responsibility of protecting children and also securing their future.

"Schools must follow Covid-19 guidelines. If positivity increases above 2 per cent, then schools will be shut and management will be subjected to disciplinary action," warned the minister.

The minister also said that the government does not want to restrict public gatherings and functions but the safety of people needs to be taken into consideration.

Amid rising cases in Kerala, people entering Karnataka from Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week even if they are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

He said the government is working out a strategy on how to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar.

"I will discuss with CM regarding this. People entering border districts need to be under surveillance to check the spread of infection," he added.

(With agency inputs)

