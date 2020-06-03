COVID-19 in India: Rajasthan quarantined more than 1.8 million people till May

About 16 lakh migrants from other states and others were quarantined by the state of Rajasthan, till May, according to the state data. Moreover, a total of 18 lakh people were quarantined in the state which includes people who found to have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.
It is estimated that presently, there are around 2.66 lakh people in the quarantine. About 2.5 lakh are under home quarantine while nearly 12, 000 are quarantined in institutional centres. On May 21, 2020, the number of quarantine was on peak with about 6.02 lakh people.
The state has claimed that it has a huge institutional capacity of 1,85,602 beds across 5,836 centres in rural areas and 40,394 beds in 524 urban quarantine centres.
The state has booked more than 11,000 people who violated quarantine rules. More than 6,000 people were shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.
These quarantine centers were turned into shelters for thousands of migrant worker families that were stranded in the lockdown circumstances, the state government official stated. Now, the government is helping the quarantined migrant labourers return to villages.
Additional chief secretary (ACS), Veenu Gupta, who is heading the seven-member state-level committee, stated that along with food and shelter, the state has made provision for counselling and recreation in order to keep these people motivated.
