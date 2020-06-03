COVID-19 in India: Rajasthan quarantined more than 1.8 million people till May

About 16 lakh migrants from other states and others were quarantined by the state of Rajasthan, till May, according to the state data. Moreover, a total of 18 lakh people were quarantined in the state which includes people who found to have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

It is estimated that presently, there are around 2.66 lakh people in the quarantine. About 2.5 lakh are under home quarantine while nearly 12, 000 are quarantined in institutional centres. On May 21, 2020, the number of quarantine was on peak with about 6.02 lakh people.

The state has claimed that it has a huge institutional capacity of 1,85,602 beds across 5,836 centres in rural areas and 40,394 beds in 524 urban quarantine centres.