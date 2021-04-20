COVID-19 in India: PM Modi addresses the nation

We are facing the second wave of COVID19 now: PM Modi
We are facing the second wave of COVID19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID, says PM Modi.
The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation, said PM Modi during an address to the nation on COVID19 situation.
PM Modi to address the nation at 8.45 pm today
