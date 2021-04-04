COVID-19 in India: Micro-lockdowns, travel curbs necessary to stop surge in cases, says AIIMS Chief

To combat the spread of COVID-19 virus in India a new strategy is required fueled by laxity in maintaining safety measures and a mutant strain of the vius says, Dr Randeep Guleria, the chief of Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and a top member of the government's Covid Task Force.

Over the last 24 hours, the country saw the biggest daily surge in Covid cases since mid-September, with 93,249 fresh infections, taking the tally to over 1.24 crore.

What the country now has is community transmission and unless that can be contained, the health care system will be overwhelmed, the AIIMS chief said.

Speaking about the solution for combatting virus spread he said, "We have to aggressively work on reducing the number of cases," through a bigger range of measures, including "containment zones, lockdown areas, ramping up testing, tracing and isolation. He also suggested for 'micro-lockdowns' to contain the spread.