COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra among five states with high numbers which remain a cause for concern

While coronavirus continues wreak havoc across the globe, for India it's a positive news of sorts: The number of COVID-19 cases has been falling in many states over the past few weeks.

Though many are reporting decrease in cases, five states continue to remain a cause for concern as they have been reporting the highest number of average daily infections till date.

According to a report by India Today, Kerala now accounts to almost half of the country’s daily COVID-19 cases. Kerala recorded 17,466 new infections on Sunday. While the average daily cases in Kerala rose by nearly 16 per cent in the last one week alone.

The other four states with the highest number of average daily infections till date are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, according to the report.

As per the report, Odisha has reported a rise in average daily deaths. From an average of ten fatalities daily on May 1, the number rose to 43 on July 1 and to 65 on July 26.

Four states have reduced average daily testing in the last one week, reported India Today. The report adds that the average daily testing dropped 12 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 1.6 per cent in Kerala, 6.6 per cent in Maharashtra, and 2.9 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

Adding to the concern, the pace of vaccination has also fallen in three of these states with maximum cases. The average daily vaccination dropped by more than 35 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra while it contracted by 14 per cent in Tamil Nadu in the last one week.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.

As many as 29,689 new coronavirus infections took the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while 415 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,21,382, the data updated showed.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,98,100 and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated.

The 415 new fatalities include 135 from Kerala, 62 from Odisha and 53 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,21,382 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,605 from Maharashtra, 36,405 from Karnataka, 33,937 from Tamil Nadu, 25,044 from Delhi, 22,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,085 from West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)