COVID-19 in India: Highest-ever spike of new cases in a single day, says Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours have been the highest India has seen till date with 6,767 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3,867 deaths.

According to ICMR, in the last 24 hours, India tested 1,08,623 samples of which 6,767 have been tested positive.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 47,190 coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

India has so far tested 29, 43, 421 samples.

On day 59 of the lockdown which was May 22, India recorded the highest surge in a day with more than 6,500 cases. From that, 2,940 cases recorded was from Maharashtra alone.

The only thing the Indian government can find relief is in the fact that the recovery rate has improved by about 41 per cent.