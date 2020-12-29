COVID-19 in India: Govt extends coronavirus surveillance, containment guidelines till Jan 31

The Central government on Monday extended, till January 31 next year, the COVID-19 safety guidelines directing states and Union Territories (UTs) to maintain surveillance and follow containment measures set earlier.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has issued fresh order, extending the earlier guidelines for surveillance till January 31, 2021.

The MHA asked states and union territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent any rise in cases during the New Year celebrations and the winter season. It also asked the states and UTs to actively support central authorities in the preparations for an expected vaccination drive.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK,” the MHA said.

Accordingly, it said containment zones should continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones.