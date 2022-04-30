COVID-19 in IIT-Madras: 13 more test positive for virus, cluster rises to 196

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased up to 196 despite authorities stating that there was nothing to worry about.



On Saturday, 13 more persons tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, the institute is also continuing to function.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IITM authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus.

The IIT-M has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance and go for Covid-19 tests in case they experience Covid-related symptoms.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:30 PM IST