COVID-19 in Gujarat: Curfew timings in 4 cities increased by two hours till March 31

Ahemadabad: To contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities of the state by two hours. The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am, an official statement said.

The curfew timings earlier were from 12 am to 6 am. The decision was taken on Tuesday in the core committee meeting of the coronavirus task-force headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"The state government has decided to impose curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus," the government said in the statement.

The restrictions will be in place till March 31, it added.