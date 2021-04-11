COVID-19 in Gujarat: Closure of offline classes ordered in all government and private colleges in state till April 30

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat government has announced closure of offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30. The government a week back had also shut school for students of classes 1 to 9 for an indefinite period.

Besides that the government also earlier in the day ordered that Night curfew currently in force in Surat city will be extended to rural parts of the district from Sunday to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

The Gujarat government last week imposed restrictions on people's movement during night in 20 cities of the state, including Surat. In a notification issued on Saturday night, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel extended the curfew to rural parts of the district from Sunday till April 31.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, as per the notification. Surat is the first district in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed in both urban and rural areas.