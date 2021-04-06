COVID-19 in Delhi: Who is exempted, who needs an e-pass during the night curfew - all you need to know

Owing to a rise in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed seven hours of night curfew with immediate effect but exempted people of certain professions from it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city following which a decision was taken. The authority's order of the curfew will stay in effect till April 30.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital.

Delhi Police PRO over the imposition of night curfew said, "We will strictly enforce the order issued on night curfew, except for exempted category mentioned in order." It also said that "Delhi Police will issue fresh movement pass for essential services and commodities on demand. Those qualifying for it can also visit Delhi Police website."

Here's a look at what is exempted and rules regarding the E-Pass during the night curfew in the national capital:

What is exempted: