COVID-19 in Delhi: Who is exempted, who needs an e-pass during the night curfew - all you need to know

Owing to a rise in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed seven hours of night curfew with immediate effect but exempted people of certain professions from it.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city following which a decision was taken. The authority's order of the curfew will stay in effect till April 30.
According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital.
Delhi Police PRO over the imposition of night curfew said, "We will strictly enforce the order issued on night curfew, except for exempted category mentioned in order." It also said that "Delhi Police will issue fresh movement pass for essential services and commodities on demand. Those qualifying for it can also visit Delhi Police website."
Here's a look at what is exempted and rules regarding the E-Pass during the night curfew in the national capital:
What is exempted:
Officials from Central and Delhi government involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted. Besides, Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.
Private medical staffers such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, upon the production of a valid ID card.
Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services are exempted.
On the basis of a valid card, any person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel
Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I-Card.
Restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods shall not be implemented. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.
Who needs E-pass?
The E-pass is compulsory for those travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination and operating other essential services will require s soft or hard copy
The following persons will require an E-Pass for the night curfew:
Shops dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment.
Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.
Print & Electronic Media.
Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.
Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.
Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.
Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.
Cold storage and warehousing services.
Private security services.
Manufacturing units of essential commodities.
Production units or services, which require a continuous process.
Persons who are going for Covid-19 vaccination
Public Transport movements
Public transport such as Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses, autos and taxis will be allowed to ply within the stipulated time for transportation of only exempted categories of people during night curfew.
Action against violators during the night curfew
All district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police, as well as authorities concerned have been ordered to ensure strict compliance with the DDMA order.
Enforcement authorities are required to note that these restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, and not to that of essential goods and services, the order stated, adding violation of curfew restrictions will be dealt with under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.
As per Section 51 of DM Act, 2005, whoever, without reasonable cause obstructs any officer in the discharge of their duties under the Act "shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years."
